Riley Keough has credited Dakota Johnson for a special moment that happened during Coldplay’s performance at Saturday’s “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles.

Keough took to Instagram to thank the “50 Shades” star after the band dedicated a rendition of “Yellow” to her late brother, Benjamin.

“I wasn’t ready for it but it was such a beautiful surprise,” she wrote in the caption. “And me love you @dakotajohnson and credit and thank you to whoever captured this video.”

Johnson has been in a relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin since 2017.

Benjamin sadly died last year at 27.

The charity event, which took place at the Hollywood Bowl, focused on normalizing mental health struggles.

