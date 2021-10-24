Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Courtney Hope and Chad Duell are officially married after the soap star duo walked down the aisle on Saturday.

Hope gave fans a glimpse at their “Till Death”-themed ceremony by re-sharing some of her guests’ posts on her Instagram Story.

RELATED: Courtney Hope Hints She’s Joining ‘The Young And The Restless’ After Exiting ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’

Instagram Stories @thecourtneyhope

Instagram Stories @thecourtneyhope

Instagram Stories @thecourtneyhope

Instagram Stories @thecourtneyhope

Hope, who stars in “The Young and the Restless”, wore a beautiful red dress, which perfectly fit the gothic theme.

Meanwhile, “General Hospital”‘s Chad Duell looked dapper in a matching crimson ensemble.

Guests included Hope’s costars Tracey Bregman and Hunter King.

RELATED: ‘Young & The Restless’: Kristoff St. John To Be Remembered In Upcoming Emotional Tribute Episode

Katherine Kelly Lang from “The Bold and the Beautiful” was also in attendance.

Duell popped the question on Valentine’s Day after five years of dating.