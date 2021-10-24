Courtney Hope and Chad Duell are officially married after the soap star duo walked down the aisle on Saturday.
Hope gave fans a glimpse at their “Till Death”-themed ceremony by re-sharing some of her guests’ posts on her Instagram Story.
Hope, who stars in “The Young and the Restless”, wore a beautiful red dress, which perfectly fit the gothic theme.
Meanwhile, “General Hospital”‘s Chad Duell looked dapper in a matching crimson ensemble.
Guests included Hope’s costars Tracey Bregman and Hunter King.
Katherine Kelly Lang from “The Bold and the Beautiful” was also in attendance.
Duell popped the question on Valentine’s Day after five years of dating.