James Michael Tyler has sadly died at age 59.

The former “Friends” star passed away peacefully at his L.A. home on Sunday, according to TMZ.

The actor had been battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

In a statement shared with TMZ, his family said, “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series ‘Friends’, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband.

“Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.”

Tyler revealed his diagnosis earlier this year.

“I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” he explained, while appearing on “Today”. “I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. It’s stage 4 (now). Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me.”

The official “Friends” Twitter page paid tribute to Tyler on Sunday.