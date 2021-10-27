Snoop Dogg‘s mother Beverly Tate has passed away.

The rapper took to Instagram to announce the news on Sunday, Oct. 24; a cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote, while captioning a beautiful photograph of Beverly.

Many stars shared love and support in comments beneath the post.

“So sorry for your loss,” wrote “Jersey Shore” star JWoww.

“I’m so sorry Uso. All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family’s way,” added Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Sorry uncle Snoop. Love and peace to your family,” Cardi B chimed in.

“Mama thank u for having me,” wrote Snoop under another photo of him and his late mom together.

Hours after his mom’s death, the rapper took to the stage in Boston for DJ set, where he paid tribute onstage.

“I wasn’t even gonna come out here and perform tonight ’cause my mother passed away earlier tonight, but in the spirit of the people of Boston, I wanted to come out here and represent for y’all because this is what my mama would have wanted me to do,” he said, before leading the crowd in a singalong of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me.”