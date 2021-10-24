Click to share this via email

Drake saddled up for another trip around the sun during a “Narcos”-themed party in L.A. on Saturday.

The 35th birthday celebration was themed “Chico Amante,” which translates to “lover boy,” referencing Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy.

The rapper donned a cowboy costume for the star-studded affair, which was held at Goya Studios.

The guest list included Future, Chris Brown, French Montana, Offset and Kawhi Leonard.

During the evening, Drake was presented with a cake modelled after Pablo Escobar, while French led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday”.

Certified Lover Boy became Drizzy’s 10th No. 1 album after dropping on Sept. 3.