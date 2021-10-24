Sunny Leone is opening up about her past relationships.

The Indian-Canadian Bollywood star reflected on dating comedian Russell Peters during a recent appearance on “One Mic Stand” season 2.

RELATED: Sunny Leone, Canadian Bollywood Star, Talks Defying Critics And Her Homecoming

“I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn’t for a very long time,” she said, revealing that she was talking about Peters.

“We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day, because we would be such good friends still,” Leone continued.

When asked if she features in any of her ex’s jokes, the actress replied, “I have heard that I am in a couple of his jokes.”

RELATED: Former Porn Star Sunny Leone Debuts Trailer For Web Series Based On Life

Leone has been married to Daniel Weber since 2011. The couple share three children.