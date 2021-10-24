Click to share this via email

Orlando Bloom got a little sweaty while painting his one-year-old daughter’s room this weekend.

The actor showcased his DIY skills in a video taken by Katy Perry.

The clip sees the shirtless “Pirates of the Caribbean” star doing some re-decorating in Daisy Dove’s bedroom.

“Dad of the Year,” jokes Perry, to which Bloom replies, “Oh yeah. Stars, they’re just like us!”

Bloom proposed to Perry back in 2019 and the couple welcomed Daisy on Aug. 26, 2020.

Bloom is also father to son Flynn, 10, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.