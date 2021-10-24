Jensen Ackles is honouring Halyna Hutchins following Thursday’s tragic shooting on the set of “Rust”.

Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot her with a prop firearm. Director Joel Souza was also injured, but is said to have since been released from hospital.

RELATED: Frances Fisher, Elijah Wood, James Gunn Among Stars Paying Tribute To Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Following Tragic ‘Rust’ Shooting

“Rust” star Ackles took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late cinematographer by sharing an anecdote from their time working together on the movie.

“I’m not even sure where to start,” he wrote, while captioning a series of photo featuring Hutchins on set. “This has been a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing.”

RELATED: Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Shares Statement On ‘Enormous’ Loss, Announces Scholarship In Her Name

“Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was,” he continued. “I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I’ll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down. She was an inspiration.”

Ackles shared his condolences with Hutchins’ husband, son and the rest of her family.

“There just aren’t enough words to express what an immense loss this is,” he added.

Ackles also told fans that he has made a donation to the Halyna Hutchins Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Baldwin took to Twitter on Friday to speak out following the horrific incident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”