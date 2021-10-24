Kristen Stewart is reflecting on her acting career.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the “Spencer” star claimed she has made just five really good films out of a total of “45 or 50”.

“It’s a total crapshoot,” said the actress.

“I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'”

Stewart said her favourite films include 2014’s “Clouds of Sils Maria” and 2016’s “Personal Shopper”, which were both directed by Olivier Assayas.

“I’d have to look at my credit list. But they are few and far between,” she continued. “That doesn’t mean I regret the experience [of making them].”

Stewart also admitted that she has “only regretted saying ‘yes’ to a couple of films” because they weren’t “fun.”

“The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we’re all bracing until the end,” she added.

Asked which films she was talking about, Stewart replied, “No! I’m not a mean person — I’m not going to call people out in public.”

The 31-year-old star, who has been acting since the age of eight, has taken starring roles in films like “Charlie’s Angels”, “Panic Room”, “Seberg” and the “Twilight” franchise of movies.