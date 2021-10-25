Click to share this via email

Katy Perry fills in as guest host on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The singer, who welcomed baby daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom on August 26, 2020, explains how life with a one-year-old is pretty similar to being a pop star.

Perry gushes, “So so proud to be her mother. It’s an experience unlike any other. Now that I’m a mom my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star.

“You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor, and your boobs are always out.”

The episode airs on Perry’s 37th birthday, with tWitch presenting the star with some sweet treats to celebrate the special occasion.

Perry also chats to fellow “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan on the show, with the pair discussing their Las Vegas residencies.

Perry reveals Bryan wanted his tagline to be “try not to puke with Luke,” given that the show is in Vegas.

They also give each other hats to wear to each other’s concerts, with Perry giving the country crooner a mushroom hat, while Bryan hands over a hat with a beer in either side.

Plus, Bryan shows off his best Elvis Presley impression. See more in the clip below.