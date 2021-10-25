“The Simpsons” fans were introduced to hypnotherapist and breast cancer survivor Dr. Wendy Sage during a very special episode Sunday.

The ep, which aired during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighted the women who have opted to stay flat rather than choose breast reconstruction surgeries.

RELATED: ‘The Simpsons’ Fans Celebrate Hans Moleman’s 100th Birthday

Sage was created and voiced by actress, writer, and breast cancer survivor Renee Ridgeley, who is also the wife of “Simpsons” showrunner Matt Selman.

Ridgeley opened up about the character in an interview with Yahoo! Life, telling the publication: “While Sage has all the telltale signs of a breast cancer survivor: a visible scar from a port-o-cath (a device used to deliver chemotherapy), curly hair regrowing from chemo treatment, an obviously one-breasted appearance, and is visually concave on her mastectomy side, the episode does not focus on her past disease.

“Sage shows up as exactly who she is now. By living openly as a one-breasted woman, she sends a message of acceptance and wholeness celebrated by individuals in marginalized groups.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell To Voice ‘The Simpsons’ Character In Musical Season Premiere

My wife @ReneeRidgeley voices @TheSimpsons Dr. Sage, a hypnotherapist who happens to be a one-breasted cancer survivor — who employs cutting-edge holistic techniques as well as Doctor Mysterio's Mesmerific Hypno-wheel pic.twitter.com/ti4HEIvEZc — Matt Selman (@mattselman) October 25, 2021

Hello, Dr. Wendy Sage, PHT… 😉 your breast cancer sisters excited to see you drop into @TheSimpsons and represent flat after #mastectomy #BodyPositivity @mattselman @jaliza90 — Renee Ridgeley (@reneeridgeley) October 25, 2021

Sage, you have big fans in the #flatvisibility community! Thanks for boldly rockin your #uniboob so that we can see the effects of cancer treatment with pride. If we can see it, we can be it @real_wildfire #portscar #chemocurls #wholewoman @mattselman @jaliza90 #bcsm — Renee Ridgeley (@reneeridgeley) October 25, 2021

Sage’s appearance came during an episode about body acceptance, in which Marge described Lisa as “chunky,” Yahoo! reported.

One of the most universal human experiences in @TheSimpsons' "Lisa's Belly" is the mother-daughter meltdown in the mall store changing room pic.twitter.com/ugCLbM4ihG — Matt Selman (@mattselman) October 25, 2021

Selman wanted to introduce a character like Sage for years, but was waiting for the right moment.

“We are always looking to reflect the world as the world changes for good and for bad — usually bad! — but we didn’t want it to feel preachy or jammed in. We wanted the fit to feel really clean.

“Viewers are very sensitive to feeling like they’re being lectured to.”

“Simpsons” fans praised the episode. See some of the reaction below.

Many thanks to #TheSimpsons. This is Breast Cancer Awareness Month done well. pic.twitter.com/W70M516TvR — Magwillti (@magwillti) October 25, 2021

Dr. Sage (voiced by THE @reneeridgeley) is a badass hypnotherapist who also happens to be a breast cancer survivor. What a damn honor that her first appearance is in this episode! — juliet k (@jaliza90) October 25, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS — Alex Ortega (@Alex_Simpsons23) October 25, 2021

Um can we take a moment to applaud this? I had to rewind a few times to confirm…this is amazing! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — G. Whitman (@grndylw) October 25, 2021

Your wife did an Amazing Job Matt Congratulations 😊💛 — Pauline (@Paullies3) October 25, 2021