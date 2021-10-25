“The Simpsons” fans were introduced to hypnotherapist and breast cancer survivor Dr. Wendy Sage during a very special episode Sunday.

The ep, which aired during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighted the women who have opted to stay flat rather than choose breast reconstruction surgeries.

Sage was created and voiced by actress, writer, and breast cancer survivor Renee Ridgeley, who is also the wife of “Simpsons” showrunner Matt Selman.

Ridgeley opened up about the character in an interview with Yahoo! Life, telling the publication: “While Sage has all the telltale signs of a breast cancer survivor: a visible scar from a port-o-cath (a device used to deliver chemotherapy), curly hair regrowing from chemo treatment, an obviously one-breasted appearance, and is visually concave on her mastectomy side, the episode does not focus on her past disease.

“Sage shows up as exactly who she is now. By living openly as a one-breasted woman, she sends a message of acceptance and wholeness celebrated by individuals in marginalized groups.”

Sage’s appearance came during an episode about body acceptance, in which Marge described Lisa as “chunky,” Yahoo! reported.

Selman wanted to introduce a character like Sage for years, but was waiting for the right moment.

“We are always looking to reflect the world as the world changes for good and for bad — usually bad! — but we didn’t want it to feel preachy or jammed in. We wanted the fit to feel really clean.

“Viewers are very sensitive to feeling like they’re being lectured to.”

“Simpsons” fans praised the episode. See some of the reaction below.