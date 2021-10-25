Click to share this via email

When Megan Thee Stallion has places to be, standing around to chat just isn’t possible.

On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper attended the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, where she was approached by Sky News reporter and former racer Martin Brundle for an interview.

But things immediately got awkward as a member of Megan’s entourage tried to shoo the journalist away.

Legend Martin Brundle 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y3VCcBqufb — Aadoo Ozzo (@Aadozo) October 24, 2021

“I think she’s happy,” Brundle said. “Okay, boss.”

But Megan waved her escort away to talk momentarily to Brundle, who made things more awkward by asking the rapper if she could freestyle a rap about Formula 1 racing.

“I have no rap today, I’m sorry,” Megan laughed. As she walked away, Brundle attempted to ask who she was supporting in the race.

“She seemed very happy to talk, didn’t she,” Brundle commented. “That’s very nice of her, and I appreciate that.”

Brundle is known for getting into similarly awkward encounters with celebrities at the racetrack, and on Twitter, viewers got a kick out of the whole thing.

Wouldn't be a Martin Brundle grid walk without an incredibly awkward interview… Cannot believe he just asked Megan Thee Stallion to rap 😅 — Jess McFadyen (@JessMcF1) October 24, 2021

That Megan Thee Stallion bit was the most awkward piece of live TV I've seen in a while — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 24, 2021