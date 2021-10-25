Sir Paul McCartney is following in the footsteps of fellow Beatles member Ringo Starr and will no longer be signing autographs.

“It always struck me as a bit strange,” he told Reader’s Digest.

“‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt, please?’ Why? We both know who I am,” McCartney added, according to Contact Music.

RELATED: Mick Jagger Claps Back At Paul McCartney Over ‘Blues Cover Band’ Diss

The singer also said he doesn’t understand why people always want a selfie with him.

“What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”

McCartney’s comments come after Starr shared a similar sentiment back in 2008.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Dismisses The Rolling Stones As ‘A Blues Cover Band’

He said at the time, “Serious message to everybody watching my update right now peace and love, peace and love. I want to tell you, please. After the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have, nothing will be signed after the 20th of October, if that has a date on the envelope, it’s going to be tossed.

“I’m warning you with peace and love I have too much to do. So no more fan mail, thank you, thank you, and no objects to be signed, nothing.”