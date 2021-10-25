Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung are the proud parents of twins. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram Sunday to announce they they’ve welcomed twins.

“We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻,” Greenberg wrote, alongside a video of two twin babies sleeping on his chest.

While Chung has yet to share the news on her own page, the 38-year-old actress commented a set of red hearts under her husband’s post.

The couple were congratulated by friends, former colleagues and fellow celebrities, including his “Mindy Project” co-star, Mindy Kaling, who wrote, “Omg omg!!! Congrats!!,” “Entourage” alum, Emmanuelle Chriqui who commented, “Omg!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!! Just incredible @bryangreenberg @jamiejchung ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and his “One Tree Hill” co-star, Bethany Joy Lenz, who simply wrote, “AHHHHHH🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Greenberg and Chung married in a gorgeous Halloween ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in 2015, three years after they started dating, and just months after co-starring in “Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong”.

The couple opened up to ET in 2017 about how time apart has contributed to their successful marriage.

“It works for us,” Greenberg explained to ET over the phone last week. “Jamie had the idea to get separate apartments while we were shooting in Hong Kong, and I thought, ‘That’s stupid. Why are we spending money on two different places?’ But ultimately, I’m really grateful we did that. It was a nice way to just have some time to ourselves and break up the project a little bit. And honestly, that’s kind of how our relationship is. We enjoy spending time together, but we also enjoy spending time alone.”

“It’s our dynamic on how to make it work. He has his own hobbies and interests, and there’s particular ones that bring us together, but we do have our individual outlets, creatively, and things we can just call our own,” Chung added, as her husband noted in her fashion blog, What the Chung?, and in his music — but said they still make time to run lines together.

“[Being married], you just sort of realize that you’re in it for the long haul,” he shared.

