Country suits Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead well.

On Saturday, the couple appeared remotely during the 2021 GO Gala, performing the classic Townes Van Zandt song “If I Needed You”.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Welcome Secret Baby

Both McGregor and Winstead sang while he strummed a guitar and she, a ukulele, for the beautiful, uplifting performance.

Originally written by Van Zandt and recorded in 1972, the song became a country radio hit in 1981 when it was covered as a duet by Emmylou Harris and Don Williams.

It has since been covered many times, by Andrew Bird, Lyle Lovett, Doc Watson, Mumford & Sons, Jason Isbell, and Amanda Shires and more.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor Can’t Wait To Show Emmy To His And Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s New Son

This year’s gala for the GO Campaign raised money in support of COVID-19 relief efforts around the world, racial justice for American youth, and education for at-risk children in Africa, Latin America, and girls in Afghanistan.