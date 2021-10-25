Click to share this via email

Shawn Mendes explained why he has to take a social media break now and again in a new interview with Audacy.

The Canadian hitmaker appeared at the “We Can Survive” concert hosted by Audacy, which was held at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Mendes was part of a star-studded lineup performing at the bash, which benefited the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

During his appearance, he was asked by the broadcast and internet radio platform about having to step back from TikTok every once in a while.

Mendes shared, “TikTok is great. I have extreme social media addiction, so I have to really balance myself out,” according to Just Jared.

He added: “I have to delete those apps every now and again.”

Mendes confirmed he was “on a TikTok break right now. But when I have it, it’s everything… I am a child of Vine. They’re different, TikTok is much more advanced.”

Mendes has been performing at a number of important events recently, including Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards and Global Citizen Live.