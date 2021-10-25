Katy Perry is getting into the holiday spirit.

The singer has joined forces with Gap for their “All Together Now” holiday campaign, with the singer speaking about covering the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” for the occasion.

She told People, “One of my first jobs when I was 16 was folding the fleece aisle at Gap in Santa Barbara.

“They would play this iconic playlist of musicians. My dream then was to make that Gap playlist — to make that Gap playlist was so cool, all the cool kids were on it. Little did I know that 20 years later, I would be starring in one of those iconic Gap commercials. It’s just such rite of passage.

“And I got to cover a Beatles song. It was a little bit of a bucket-list moment.”

RELATED: ‘Ellen’ Guest Host Katy Perry Explains How Being A Mom Is Pretty Similar To Being A Pop Star

Perry added of her rendition of the beloved track, “You don’t want to mess up a Beatles song. And also, once you put it out on streaming it just exists forever. That’s just tragic. So I took my time with it.”

Every time Perry’s new track is streamed on Spotify, Gap will donate $1 (up to $100,000) to the non-profit charity Baby2Baby; an organization which provides diapers, clothes, and other necessities for children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in disaster areas across the U.S.

“I got to pick my charity of choice, and as I found out it is a huge responsibility bringing a life into this world,” Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, told the magazine.

RELATED: Shirtless Orlando Bloom Paints Daisy Dove’s Room In Video Taken By Katy Perry

“The basic needs sometimes can be overwhelming, and I can’t imagine how some people can’t even meet those basic needs. Diapers and formula and all this new stuff that is necessary. It’s just a feel good thing, and that’s priceless to me.”

Perry shared of the ad, “I got to wear pink sweats in the commercial. I never wear sweats. That was nice.

“The Gap sweatshirt is iconic. It’s even so iconic, there’s this crazy secondary market of, like, vintage gap clothes. You find these in high prices on whether it’s eBay or special collectors places, because it’s just so iconic and such a staple and people want it from, like, the early 2000s.”

She said she loves vintage “mom” jeans right now, especially Gap’s 1969 Premium High Rise jeans.

“I’ve always wanted them, but every time I ever went to a store to the get them, they were always sold out, so I definitely had to get them this time,” the musician said.

“I’ve been wearing those out and about all the time — they are a staple piece. I’m just wearing them all around Santa Barbara.”