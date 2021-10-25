Click to share this via email

Kevin, Joe, and Nick are getting taken down a peg.

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers announced their new Netflix special “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” just in time for the holiday season.

“‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ is a one-of-a-kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family,” the description reads.

“You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

In the announcement video, the brothers share the news about the special, while Joe interrupts, saying, “Roasted,” periodically.

“You really don’t understand how the roasting thing works,” Nick tells him.

Hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, the roast will also feature appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, and more.

“Jonas Brothers Family Roast” premieres Nov. 23.