Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are going public like never before! The often-private couple didn’t hold back over the weekend at the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kendall cheered on her 24-year-old NBA star boyfriend while sitting courtside with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber. The 25-year-old model went casual in a black jacket and black pants with olive green heels.

Travis Bennett, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber – Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

But it was after the Suns beat the Lakers 115 to 105 that Devin surprised fans by rushing to his girlfriend and giving her a hug and a kiss.

The couple have been dating for more than year, but have kept their romance relatively private.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker – Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Back in June, Kendall confirmed that Devin is her boyfriend on the reunion special for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and explained why she’s chosen to keep her love life private.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” she shared at the time. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not for anyone else to judge.”

