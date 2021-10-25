It’s Hottieween season at Megan Thee Stallion’s house.
On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper shared photos of her Halloween party look, inspired by the iconic “Hellraiser” horror film franchise.
For the costume, Megan sports white makeup, black lipstick and eyeshadow, leather gear and needles sticking out of a bald cap to look like the “Hellraiser” character Pinhead.
Megan also posted a video on Instagram of her dancing in the costume.
In a post on her own Instagram account, the designer Zerina Akers revealed that the costume was directly inspired by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Gottmik.
Gottmik proudly shared the comparison.
