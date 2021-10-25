It’s Hottieween season at Megan Thee Stallion’s house.

On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper shared photos of her Halloween party look, inspired by the iconic “Hellraiser” horror film franchise.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music With Sexy Devil Snaps

For the costume, Megan sports white makeup, black lipstick and eyeshadow, leather gear and needles sticking out of a bald cap to look like the “Hellraiser” character Pinhead.

Megan also posted a video on Instagram of her dancing in the costume.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Interview At F1 Grand Prix Gets Awkward As Bodyguard Tries To Shut Reporter Down

In a post on her own Instagram account, the designer Zerina Akers revealed that the costume was directly inspired by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Gottmik.

Gottmik proudly shared the comparison.