It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Oct. 29, 2021

Ed Sheeran – “Overpass Graffiti”, plus = (ALBUM)

The math-related album titles continue! Ed Sheeran’s fourth studio album = has been in the works since 2017, and four years later it’s FINALLY here. It features Sheeran’s latest tracks “Shivers”, “Visiting Hours”, and of course “Bad Habits”. The latest single off the album “Overpass Graffiti” is the perfect follow-up single that truly encompasses what Ed Sheeran is made of. If you’re looking for an album about love, growing up, and fatherhood look no further! While you’re at it, check out our Ed Sheeran interview.

Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Tainy – “Oh Na Na”

Latin Pop Princess, Camila Cabello is making us want to get up and dance this New Music Friday! After her infectious track “Don’t Go Yet” the singer follows up with “Oh Na Na” alongside Tainy and Myke Towers. Ironically, her pop star boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, also recently collaborated with Tainy on their summer track “Summer Of Love”. Cabello clearly knows how to incorporate her Latin elements into a smash pop song and we can’t wait to see what’s next to come from the Familia era.

Megan Thee Stallion – “Bae Goals”, plus Something For Thee Hotties (MIXTAPE)

Megan Thee Stallion is playing no tricks this Halloween! Instead, she’s gifting fans her latest mixtape Something For Thee Hotties which features 16 songs! Previous songs that have been released include “Thot Shit”, “Tuned In Freestyle”, “Outta Town Freestyle”, and “South Side Forever Freestyle”. The from the archive mixtape is a fresher of Megan’s raw talent and is the perfect hot and deviously mixtape to play this Halloween weekend!

Katy Perry – “All You Need Is Love” (COVER)

Released on her birthday, Katy Perry covers the iconic Beatles classic hit “All You Need Is Love” for the recent GAP ad. Perry noted that this was a dream moment considering it’s such a popular song, but also because she use to work as a part-timer at GAP! Talk about a full-circle moment. Fan’s of the original song will appreciate this cover that infuses modern elements but stays true to the classic song. Plus, who doesn’t love Katy Perry?!

David Guetta – “Family” feat. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

David Guetta assembles the likes of Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie With Da Hoodie to create “Family”. Lyrically, the song gives off some major Fast and Furious vibes considering the meaning behind it. “I don’t have friends, I got family” is a song for the day one’s that always have your back. Each artist provides a fresh and vibrant element to this track, and it will totally be a song you can throw on and be thankful for those around you.

Macklemore – “Next Year” feat. Windser

After the year we’ve just had, Macklemore comes chiming in to remind us that “next year is going to be better than this”. The “Thrift Shop” rapper is making his comeback alongside Windser to provide a hopefully track that things can only go us from here. “Next Year” offers all those elements of Macklemore’s previous tracks that make him so enjoyable to listen to. If “Next Year” means we are getting a new Macklemore album, then next year will be a good one indeed!

A$AP Ferg – “Green Juice” feat. Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes

Ferg has teamed up with legendary producer Pharrell Williams and The Neptunes to provide fans with his latest track “Green Juice”. The song is an entire vibe that will leave you ready to hit this weekend with all you got. Not to mention the visuals for the music are out of this world. A$AP Ferg really stepped up the game and brought a new element to his already impressive collection of tracks.

Kid Cudi, Jay-Z – “Guns Go Bang”

From the motion picture soundtrack of The Harder They Fall, Kid Cudi teams up with the legendary Jay-Z to deliver “Guns Go Bang”. The song perfectly sets up the western tone of the upcoming Netflix film. The story follows an outlaw who discovers his enemy is being released from prison and is seeking revenge. “Guns Go Bang” takes us on a journey and only ignites more excitement for The Harder They Fall.

Conan Gray – “Telepath”

Even been with someone who is constantly on and off with you but somehow always comes back for me? Well Conan Gray gifts us pop perfection with “Telepath”. Gray has been teasing this 80’s inspired song on TikTok and fans are thrilled to finally have it full! With lyrics like “You’ll be sendin’ me trash you should’ve left in the drafts” this song is an upbeat reminder that

Other noteworthy releases include Meghan Trainor – “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree” plus A Very Trainor Christmas Deluxe (ALBUM), Johnny Orland – “You’re Just Drunk“, Devon Cole – “Nobody’s Baby”, French Montana – “I Don’t Really Care”, Pentatonix – “I Just Call To Say I Love You” plus Evergreen (ALBUM), Mike Posner – “Amor Fati”, emlyn – “god sent me as karma”, Andrew Hyatt – “Don’t Nothin’ Change”, Alicia Keys – “Best of Me”, JORDY – “South Dakota”, Tiera – Gentleman, and Faouzia – “Puppet”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Summer Walker – Still Over It (ALBUM)

Summer Walker is here to prove that she’s STILL OVER IT, which cleverly calls to her debut album Over It! The album includes her recent collaboration with JT From City Girls “Ex For A Reason”. The album is set for release on Nov. 5, 2021.

JORDY – Mind Games (ALBUM)

Queer pop star JORDY is ready to release his debut album, Mind Games. After a slew of fantastic EP’s and singles including hits such as “Better In My Head”, “Till It Hurts”, “Just Friends”, “PSYCHO”, “Long Distance” and more, we’re excited to see what the new artist brings to the table with Mind Games out Nov. 5, 2021.

Little Mix – Between Us (ALBUM)

To celebrate 10 years of Little Mix, the girl group is releasing a greatest hits album as well as 5 brand new songs! This will be the first album the group releases without former member, Jesy Nelson, and will feature the already released track “Love (Sweet Love)”. Little Mix’s Between Us is out Nov. 12th, 2021.

Taylor Swift – RED (Taylor’s Version) (ALBUM)

Are you ready to be “Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time” all over again? As we all know, Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording all of her old albums, as seen with her re-release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and it looks like Red (Taylor’s Version) is next on her list! The album will feature all original 30 songs that were meant to go on Red, including the fan-demanded 10-minute version of “All Too Well”. The highly anticipated album was originally slated for Nov. 19; however, it was pushed and is now set for a Nov. 12, 2021 release date, so as not to compete with a new release from a fellow female artist.

Adele – 30 (ALBUM)

After a years of anticipation, Adele is making her triumphant return with her fourth studio album 30. The singer credits this album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” The album is said to be a gift to her son as an explanation for her divorce and why she chose to pursue her own happiness. Adele’s highly anticipated comeback album is set for release on Nov. 19, 2021 and it’s sure to bring on ALL the feels.

Monsta X – The Dreaming

Beloved K-Pop group Monsta X have announced their upcoming English-language album, The Dreaming. The band gave a first taste with their track “One Day” which comfortably sits in the Top 40 charts, making them the second K-Pop group in history to achieve this. Their album drops Dec. 10, 2021, however, you can pre-order it now!

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on Jan. 7, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album, titled, So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts” and he describes the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road” so we’re excited to see what’s to come for the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.