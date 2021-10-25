Sometimes you’ve got to spend a lot to look the part.

On Sunday, Drake shared a lengthy post on Instagram, describing how he tried to “keep up appearances” early in his rap career by renting a Rolls-Royce long term.

“Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it,” Drake wrote. “I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances.”

“Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting,” the rapper continued. “I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted.”

In the post’s video, Drake shows off the actual luxury car he used to drive.

“Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete,” he explained. “Thank you for all the love and appreciation and gifts and texts and dm’s…more than just loved I feel truly appreciated and that is the only gift I ever needed. TREY FIVE EASY MONEY DRIZZY 😈 let’s get this s**t. BLICK EMMMMMM.”