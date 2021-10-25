Hilaria Baldwin is speaking out after the tragic events on the set of the film “Rust”, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after an accident involving a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin.

In a post on Instagram, Hilaria shared her statement on the tragedy, writing, “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Issues Statement Following Fatal Shooting On Movie Set: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

She continued, “It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of buh a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Alec tweeted out a statement on Friday after the accident, writing, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

He added, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

READ MORE: Warrant: Baldwin Didn’t Know Weapon Contained Live Round

Reporting on the accident has revealed that Alec was handed the gun by an assistant director on the set and told that it was not loaded, despite it containing a live round. According to reports, the gun accidentally fired one live round, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, as reports of alleged dysfunction on the set emerge. Earlier Thursday, before the accident, unionized crew members walked out on the production over working conditions and safety concerns.