Christine Quinn isn’t going anywhere.

In a recent tweet, the “Selling Sunset” star shut down rumours and speculation that she is leaving the popular Netflix reality series.

“I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset,” she wrote on Twitter.

Quinn also called out her co-stars for causing the rumours to fly in the first place.

“The girls intentionally leave me out of photos,” she explained. “I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show.”

She also included a video of herself at the Oppenheim office.

Soon after, Quinn tweeted out cryptically that she is “surrounded by a bunch of Benedict Arnolds,” seemingly in reference to her co-stars.