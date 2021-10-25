Katie Couric chatted with “The View” hosts about her tell-all new memoir Going There on Monday’s show.

Couric has been hitting headlines after opening up about numerous things in her book, including her competitive relationship with the likes of Diane Sawyer while she hosted NBC’s “Today” and Sawyer anchored “Good Morning America” on ABC.

The journalist insisted on “The View” that her words had been “distorted, cherry-picked, twisted, and rewritten” by the media, adding: “I talk about how the ‘catfight’ narrative is like catnip to the media. And then, sure enough, this is what is spun.”

Journalist @katiecouric discusses her headline-making new memoir 'Going There." "I wanted it to be genuine and really reflect my point of view and my feelings about things at any given time." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/K3WxREFYZZ — The View (@TheView) October 25, 2021

Whoopi Goldberg insisted Couric’s book “really has people going in circles,” but the star said: “I didn’t think it was that provocative.”

She shared, “The good news is, it’s getting a lot of attention, and people seem really interested. And the book is doing really well, and it isn’t even out yet. So, there’s that.”

Sunny Hostin responded to say she did find the book “provocative” and that she thought people were most likely surprised because it challenged Couric’s “girl next door” persona.

“One of the topics that we discussed was your admission that you viewed other women — in a very male-dominated field, and we know that, the news business — as your competition,” Hostin pointed out.

Couric responded, “I think if you actually read that section, which is a paragraph, I basically said that there were times when I felt territorial and insecure.

“I have to be honest. I think almost any woman or man in these very highly-competitive jobs have felt that way in one time or another.”

According to PrimeTimer, guest co-host Gretchen Carlson then asked Couric what she would have done if someone came to her with the allegations about her former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer.

The disgraced host was fired by NBC in November 2017 following multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Couric, who has insisted she wasn’t aware of what was going on, replied: “I think I would’ve obviously gotten to the bottom of it.

“There were a lot of whispers about a lot of people, you know? It was kind of part of the ether. It wasn’t in my world because I had two little girls and then ultimately a sick husband, and I kind of wanted to keep away from the rumour mills and the gossip.

“So, it was really stunning and so disappointing when all the stuff came out about Matt,” she went on. “He was considered a really good person and a good guy, and obviously had this very dark side where he was callous and reckless and worse to some of the women with whom he worked, and who worked for him. And so, it was just crushingly disappointing.”