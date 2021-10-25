When it comes to deciding what songs will make or break an album, Ed Sheeran knows exactly who to turn to.

The singer is opening up about how his wife Cherry Seaborn helps him to choose which tracks make it onto his records.

Sheeran sat down for a virtual chat with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey ahead of is new album, =, debuting on Friday, Oct. 29.

“She has quite a business minded head about it,” he said, talking about his wife of two years.

“I think because she’s just like, ‘Well, this is what I like,” and I’m kind of like ‘Cool,’ because I don’t want her to go ‘This is what I think people will like.’ She just goes, ‘I like this and I like this.'”

Seaborn even helped Sheeran to decide on “Bad Habits” as the first single to be released from the album.

“She hasn’t been wrong,” he continued. “There’s one song she told me to cut from the album and now the album makes more sense.”

The Grammy-winner also revealed the song from = that made Seaborn cry.

“There’s one song called ‘Collide’ that made her cry because there’s a line in it that says, ‘We drunk your father’s whiskey when your grandma died, because that’s actually literally what happened,” he explained.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lyra, in 2020.