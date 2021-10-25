For a moment there, Chris Hemsworth thought Thor was no more.

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Marvel actor reveals the moment he worried he was being cut out of the MCU.

The worries came when Hemsworth discovered that he was one of the only Avengers cast members not to appear in “Captain America: Civil War”.

“I remember being on the ‘Age of Ultron’ press tour, and everyone was talking about ‘Civil War’. I was like, ‘What’s ‘Civil War’?’ I asked, ‘Are you doing a side-project or something?’ They’re like, ‘Oh no, Captain America, y’know? The next one is ‘Civil War’,'” he recalls, according to Comicbook.com.

“I’m like, ‘Wait… Iron Man’s in that?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, but there’s not just Iron Man. There’s Vision (Paul Bettany). There’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland),'” he continues. “[Marvel] said, ‘You’re doing your own thing.’ … I thought, ‘This is it. I’m being written out.’”

Thor and the Hulk did merit mentions in “Civil War”, and went on to appear in future Marvel films, despite Hemworth’s concerns.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is set to return as Thor in the upcoming sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder”.