Gwen Stefani is finally revealing why she cancelled those four Las Vegas shows last year.

The singer, 52, returned to Sin City over the weekend for her “Just A Girl” residency at Zappos Theater and revealed she fought COVID-19 in February 2020.

“I was the first one to have COVID, in case you wondered,” she told the crowd at her Friday show. “I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I cancelled those four shows?”

“I would literally take people up here and make out with you,” she added. “But… I gotta make it through the next eight shows.”

“Just because I can’t touch you, I’m still breathing your air right now, so that’s the risk that I’m taking because I love you guys.”

Stefani was originally supposed to perform between Feb. 7 through Feb. 14, 2020, but didn’t return to the stage until Feb. 15. Her last show was Feb. 22 before the pandemic cancelled the rest.

The former “Voice” celebrated her return with a post on Instagram, teasing, “Last 8 vegas shows start tonight!! eeeeekkk! an end of another chapter 😲.”

The “Just A Girl” residency began in 2018.