Joaquin Consuelos is thriving at Michigan State University.

The youngest child of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, 18, took to Instagram over the weekend to give fans an update on his college journey so far.

Captioning a photo of himself wrestling another student during practice, Joaquin wrote, “Just hanging out with my roommate… Team 100. Go Blue.”

Joaquin is the first of Ripa and Consuelos’ children to attend university outside of New York, both Michael, 24, and Lola, 21, chose to further their education within the city.

Back in February, Ripa gushed about Joaquin’s university admission and how he’s overcome dyslexia and dysgraphia.

“Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you’ll be surprised to know – because you’re nothing like this at all – Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, ‘I never thought he would be able to go to college,’ because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,” Ripa said during an episode of her talk show, “Live With Kelly and Ryan”.

Joaquin announced he would be attending Michigan State this fall back in March.