Brendan Fraser is getting the love he deserves.

After taking a few quiet years, the “Mummy” star is set to star in “Batgirl”. While his role is not confirmed, Deadline sources suggest he will be playing villain Firefly.

The DC film will also star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon a.k.a. Batgirl, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Jabob Scipio (“Bad Boys For Life”).

The rest of the plot details are being kept a secret.

After a very successful film career, Fraser stepped away from the intense spotlight with smaller television roles, however, his resurgence has been quickly growing with numerous films set to come out in 2022 and beyond including “The Whale”, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers Of The Flower Moon”, “Behind The Curtain Of Night” and “Brothers”.