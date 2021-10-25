Meghan McCain has a few comments for those that think she is looking for pity.

After the release of her audio memoir “Bad Republican”, some accused McCain for playing the “victim” after her exit from “The View”, but McCain explained her time on the talk show demonstrates a larger issue for women returning to work after maternity leave.

Speaking to Fox News host Howard Kurtz, McCain addressed how her “really bad postpartum anxiety” and the way co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg treated her on air added to her departure.

“I had really irrational fears about because I’m so controversial, because people have these really intense visceral reactions towards me that they were going to somehow channel their anger and hate towards my child,” she said as per Too Fab. “So I had fears that she was going to be kidnapped. I wanted my husband to hire armed guards outside our house. Again, I was hormonal and diagnosed with — I don’t know what you call it — a disorder.”

Kurtz questioned if people will point out that McCain was “paid lots of money” to be on “The View” and wonder if she is “painting [herself] as a victim.”

“The thing that I would say is I just don’t think anybody, no matter how much you’re paid or what situation you’re in should be bullied at work. And I think this is a much larger issue about toxicity at the workplace in America,” McCain responded.

“I think it’s a much larger issue about how women are treated when they come back from maternity leave,” she added, noting that many other women who were “treated badly” after returning from maternity leave have reached out to her.

“So I think it’s a much larger problem,” McCain said. “I get that I’m like the last person that anyone should feel sorry for. I don’t think of myself [as] a victim. I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me.”