Dave Chappelle is once again addressing the controversy surrounding his latest Netflix stand-up special, “The Closer”.

The comedian, who is currently on tour, took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a clip of himself commenting on the backlash on stage.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” he said. “I am not bending to anyone’s demands.”

“And if you want to meet with me, I am more than willing to, but I have some conditions,” he continued. “First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

The negative response from many in the LGBTQ+ community to his standup special was focused on his statements about trans women.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact,” he said in the new special.

In the wake of the special, Netflix’s LGBTQ+ employees and their allies staged a walkout on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

At the time, Netflix released a statement to ET Canada, “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”