With both Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams gone from our “Housewives” lineup, Bravo is giving fans a look at season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

As season 14 production kicks off in the Peach State this week, Variety is revealing the cast list.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, who is currently dancing it up on “Dancing With The Stars”, and Drew Sidora will all return with former “RHOA” housewife Shereé Whitfield and longtime “friend of” Marlo Hampton joining as an official member of the cast.

Additionally, track star Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympic Gold medalist, will also hold a peach for the first time this season.

Williams and Bailey announced their departures from Bravo last month, with Bailey claiming she was offered a “friend” role before deciding to ultimately say goodbye after 11 seasons.

As for Williams, she left after 8 seasons as a housewife but won’t be leaving Bravo for good. She’ll be starring in an upcoming spinoff based on her family and will continue co-hosting “Bravo’s Chat Room”.

Variety has also learned that none of the “friends” from last season will return for the show’s 14th season.