Dax Shepard and Gwyneth Paltrow both got real about the sex advice they give their own children.

While promoting her new Netflix show “Sex, Love & Goop“, Paltrow stopped by Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast where they spoke about raising kids and Shepard’s “unpopular opinion” about raising girls.



Shepard and wife Kristen Bell are parents to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. While Paltrow and ex-Chris Martin share Apple, 17, and Moses, 15.

“Of course, the most generic thing every guy says to me is, ‘Oh, you better have a gun, there’s gonna be guys coming around.’ This notion I have to protect my daughters’ virginity with great prejudice if necessary,” said Shepard. “My response is, I do not want my daughters to have sex so they can get approval from somebody, but if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favourite activity, remains my favourite activity, I’d be lying if I said I was any way anti-that activity.”

Paltrow agreed that she hopes conversations about women’s sexuality continues to grow.

Shepard also told Paltrow about the “ingenious” talk Bell gave their daughters.

“When she describes sex to our children she says, ‘And then the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina,'” he explained. “So right away it’s, you’re in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not the man puts his penis in your vagina.”

“You’re in the driver’s seat,” he added, “I was like, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re gonna make.”

“Sex, Love & Goop” is on Netflix now.