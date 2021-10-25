Click to share this via email

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, gave a rare sight of his son Wolfie, 5.

Mozzi and Beatrice were in Athens to attend the wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece (godson of Prince Philip and Princess Diana) to Nina Flohr. But after the weekend event, the couple spent time sightseeing.

Mozzi shared a picture of himself and son Christopher (nickname Wolfie), who he shared with ex- Dara Huang, checking out the Acropolis of Athens.

Princess Beatrice married the property developer in a private ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child together, Sienna Elizabeth, On Sept. 18.

Others in attendance at the Greek wedding included Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank as well as King Constantine of Greece and Queen Anne-Marie of Denmark.