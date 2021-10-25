Bindi Irwin is celebrating her little warrior.

In a sweet Instagram post, the “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star, 23, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Grace Warrior in honour of the little one turning 7-months-old.

One photo shows Grace holding a sign showing her age while the other shows the cutie sticking out her tongue.

“Expectation vs. Reality,” Irwin captioned the shots. “Grace Warrior is 7 months old! She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles.”

She added, “Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior.”

Irwin shares Grace with her husband Chandler Powell, who commented on the photo, “Our daughter is the cutest ❤️.”

The new post comes just over a month after the Irwin family remembered Steve Irwin on the 15th anniversary of his death.

“This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve,” Bindi captioned a snap of little Grace. “She lights up when she sees him on screen. Wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior. ❤️”