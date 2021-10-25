Click to share this via email

Adam Levine was in for a surprise during a recent Maroon 5 concert.

Maroon 5 was performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23 when a fan climbed on stage and grabbed him.

She tried to wrap her arms around him as he sang “Sunday Morning” (as seen at the 3:36 mark in the video above).

Security quickly pulled her off. Levine then gave a bit of a shutter, knocked over his mic stand and continued to sing.

“Adam Levine was not having it,” a TikTok user who caught the moment captioned the clip.

“He forgets it’s people like her why he is what he is,” one person commented. But others came to his defence.

Another added, “a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic… he acted the right way.”