Travis Barker is adding to his list of tattoos.

The already heavily tattooed Blink-182 drummer celebrated his engagement to the reality star with his horoscope, Scorpio, and a print of Kardashian’s lips.

“Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two,” tattoo artist Scott Campbell wrote on Instagram.

Both the tattoos are on his inner arm.

This isn’t the first time Barker got ink in honour of Kardashian. He previously got a “True Romance” tat which is her favourite movie and another with her handwriting reading, “I love you.”

The two got engaged last week with an elaborate rose display on the beach. While they have been friends for many years, they just started dating in January.