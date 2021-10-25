Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Dancing With The Stars” is getting spooky this week and JoJo Siwa was up for the challenge.

The “Dance Moms” alum knew she would have to “channel my inner Pennywise” for the jazz performance set to “Anything Goes” by District 78 feat. Patrice Covington with pro partner Jenna Johnson.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa And Kylie Prew Are No Longer A Couple

Not afraid of going over-the-top, Siwa was completely transformed from the sparkly, bubbly star everyone recognizes to the “It” clown, pulling off moves that only she could.

“Absolutely brilliant,” Bruno Tonioli said. “You turned your nightmare into a work of art… you are a terrific talent.”

Carrie Ann Inaba added, “What I loved about this performance is you pushed yourself further.”

“That was scary… if ever a dance captured the flavour of a book, that was it,” Len Goodman agreed.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Earns First Perfect Score On ‘DWTS’

And even though Derek Hough “hated it”, it was only because he is afraid of clowns and still gave them a perfect 10.

Hough’s 10, along with the other judges, meant Siwa and Johnson earned 40 out of 40– their second perfect score.