The Miz fully transformed for “Dancing With The Stars”‘ “Horror Night”.

Celebrating Halloween, The Miz and pro partner Witney Carson brought the film “Hellraiser” to life as they danced the Paso Doble to “Wicked Games” by Raign.

The WWE wrestler and Carson committed to the theme with Pinhead make-up and gothic outfits.

“Mike, I gotta say, you nailed it,” Len Goodman joked. “Overall, this was no nightmare. It was a really top performance.”

“That was really impressive. You go all out every week,” Derek Hough continued.

Carrie Ann Inaba was also a fan, adding, “It’s so amazing… I loved the intensity.”

The Miz walked away with a 34 out of 40.