Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert gave “Dancing With The Stars” viewers a spooky treat on Monday.

The couple took to the “DWTS” stage for a special “Horror Night” performance.

With backup dancers that looked like mummies, Hough and Erbert showed what they were made of.

Hough was a pro on the hit competition show from 2007 to 2016. He then returned in 2020 as a judge. Erbert was a pro dancer from 2016 to 2018.

Erbert and Hough have been together since 2015.

Other notable performances from “DWTS”‘ Halloween special included JoJo Siwa as Pennywise and The Miz with a “Hellraiser” performance.