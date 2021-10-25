Click to share this via email

Amanda Kloots killed her “Dancing With The Stars” routine despite having some issues getting it down.

In the pre-tape ahead of the show, Kloots stressed how hard the “Saw” themed Argentine tango set to “Paint It Black” by Ciara.

But despite the troubles, Kloots pulled off the “Horror Night” performance while wearing the Jigsaw mask.

“For me, that was a 10,” Derek Hough praised.

“That was so sharp!” Bruno Tonioli said. “The whole thing was great.”

However, it was Len Goodman who thought it “lacked a bit of traditional Argentine tango.”

In the end, Kloots and pro Alan Bersten got 38 out of 40.

Kloots recently paid tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero.

She shared a picture of their son, Elvis, 2, wearing a “Live Your Life” sweater, which was the name of his posthumous album and one-man show.

Cordero died in 2020 after a long battle with COVID-19.