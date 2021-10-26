NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach had everybody on their feet following their incredible performance on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars”.

The pair nailed a contemporary dance routine to the song “I Got 5 On It”, inspired by the 2019 flick “Us” for the “DWTS” Horror Night.

Shumpert and Karagach looked terrifying as they moved seamlessly around the floor, pulling off lift after lift, with Karagach even climbing up Shumpert at one point and standing on his shoulders.

The duo donned the infamous red jumpsuits for the performance, keeping up the creepy act until right at the very last second before they got a standing ovation.

Shumpert and Karagach received nothing but praise from the judges, with Derek Hough getting on top of the table to show them how much he loved it.

“I’m speechless,” he gushed, attempting to give the couple an 11 score. “That was something people are going to watch over and over and over again.”

“Holy cow! That was genius. That was genius,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. “You transported us to another world. My mind was blown. It was sheer perfection. The way you guys matched and danced as one, it was like, yes!”

Bruno Tonioli called it “your masterpiece performance.”

Unsurprisingly, the pair received a perfect 40 out of 40 score, and fans loved every minute of it.

If this is not the winning performance, idk what is. — Slay woke. 🇹🇹 (@Oni_ono) October 26, 2021

WOOOOOOOWWWWW. Good shit @imanshumpert !!! For someone that’s never done contemporary dance before, YOU KILLED THAT SHIT BOY!!! 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 💐 — UltraInstinct (@hieroyall) October 26, 2021

See more from the performance in the clip above.