Sure, Idris Elba may have one of the more seductive voices in Hollywood but his next project needs to be appropriate for the whole family.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor remained tight-lipped about his role as Knuckles in the upcoming sequel “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”.

Asked if he will be bringing some of his real-life sex appeal to the voice role, Elba said, “Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure.”

On Twitter, though, fans weren’t so convinced that Elba’s performance as Knuckles won’t still be alluring.

When people disagree with Idris Elba and say Knuckles will be sexy. pic.twitter.com/bSHHJ0oDFe — ADROCK CA (@RealAdamFrancis) October 26, 2021

"Idris Elba" and "not sexy" is not something that belongs in the same sentence https://t.co/aEzyzYgV99 — Ísak Máni The Star Wars fanatic (@IsakManiThrains) October 26, 2021

Idris Elba not going for sexy is approximately 100 billion times more sexy than my lifetime personal best https://t.co/bIxZaFIaV5 — Skeletrax (huge) (@semiBad) October 26, 2021

how do you even make idris elba unsexy https://t.co/L7XyJWX8Gl — Blessing 🌷 (@aaliyahluvr) October 26, 2021

While details about the sequel remain under wraps, it is expected that Knuckles will follow a similar path as in the video game series, starting out as a minor antagonist to Sonic, but eventually teaming up with him to take down Dr. Robotnik.

Elba was announced to star in the film earlier this year, alongside returning stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is scheduled for release on April 8, 2022.