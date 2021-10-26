Click to share this via email

Olivia Jade Giannulli was back with another incredible performance on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars”.

The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli took the stage with partner Val Chmerkovskiy to perform the paso doble to the song “Beggin’” by Måneskin.

The routine was inspired by “The Purge” during the dance competition’s “Horror Night” special, with the YouTuber donning a blood-splattered white dress for the occasion.

🚨 This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the incredible performance just made in the #DWTS ballroom 💃 We were BEGGIN’ for @oliviajadee’s #HorrorNight Paso Doble to never end! pic.twitter.com/nbNmDsLEVd — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 26, 2021

Derek Hough told Giannulli after the performance, “That was a difficult routine and you did such a great job at it.”

“You make things look effortless,” Carrie Ann Inaba gushed. “You were passionate!”

The pair earned an empressive 36 out of 40 score as each of the four judges gave them a nine.

See more from the performance in the clip above.