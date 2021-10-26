Chrissy Teigen has been married to John Legend for over eight years, but she doesn’t have his back when it comes to this season of “The Voice”.

Teigen chatted to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show Monday, with Clarkson mentioning how her guest had stated she was “Team Ariana.”

Teigen laughed, “I am,” with the pair talking about how their daughters were huge fans of the singer.

“It’s so funny, Ariana’s demographic—it’s, like, two years old because Luna was into her when she was two, to, I mean…,” referencing Grande having fans of all ages.

Chrissy, who shares Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with Legend, said of the family being all about Grande: “The car is all Ariana. A lot of Dua Lipa now, but it’s always going to be all about Ariana.”

Clarkson insisted, “Why are you trying to help freaking Ariana Grande? You don’t think that we need help? She’s got like a billion followers!”

Teigen went on, “So now, I’m like, ‘I think I gotta throw John a bone because he’s so clearly going to lose,'” before Clarkson mentioned that EGOT winner Legend has more than enough accolades to his name.

Teigen admitted, “John doesn’t need anything else… I don’t care who wins, as long as you guys are on this show forever, so we can have dinner parties.”