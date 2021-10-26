Meet Anderson Cooper’s secret persona: Monica.

Cooper, 54, shared an amusing story when visiting “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday. During the chat, the “Anderson Cooper 360°” host shared a cute story about his late mom, Gloria Vanderbilt.

The broadcaster made an Instagram account for Vanderbilt so she could display her art. 200,000 followers later and there was serious demand for Vanderbilt’s work. Cooper agreed to handle her direct messages but went undercover as sales assistant Monica.

“She was like, ‘Okay, why don’t we invent a lady of a certain age named Monica and who’s a longtime trusted assistant and you be Monica and you answer all the DMs on Instagram to buy my artwork,'” Cooper said, per Yahoo! “And that’s what I did for three years.”

No matter where Cooper was working, Monica tagged along.

“Literally, I’d be in Baghdad, you know, in between things I’d be like, ‘Would you like a laminated white frame?’ – as Monica,” Cooper laughed.

“People would be like, ‘What’s it like working for Ms. Vanderbilt?’” Cooper dished. “I was like, ‘Oh, she’s so lovely.’”