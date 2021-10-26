Ireland Baldwin won’t put up with people disrespecting the death of Halyna Hutchins.

On Monday, the 26-year-old model and daughter of Alec Baldwin took to her Instagram Story to slam conservative commentator Candace Owens for her tweet about the tragic accident on the set of the film “Rust”.

READ MORE: Crew Member: Baldwin Careful With Guns Before Fatal Shooting

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers,” Owens wrote. “What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

Hutchins was killed last week, and director Joel Souza was injured, during production on the film after Alec was handed a prop gun and incorrectly told it was not loaded.

In her Instagram Story, Ireland responded to Owens, “You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across. Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed….Shame on you.

“Yup… I’m going to go ahead and take that Instagram break. I am ashamed to [breathe] the same air as this woman.”

READ MORE: Hilaria Baldwin Shares Statement On Death Of ‘Rust’ DP Halyna Hutchins: ‘It’s Impossible To Express The Shock And Heartache’

Later Ireland continued, saying that Owens’ comments were “hurting people” and that her own followers should “hit that unfollow button if you’re trying to defame my father and tweet such horrific statements about this tragic situation. It breaks my heart that people are so hatefully ignorant…”

Owens updated her own Instagram Story to say, “Ireland Baldwin is in my DMs because I don’t feel bad for her psychopathic father. Feel bad for the victim, not Alec. He has always been a predator in Hollywood who was given a pass.”

She also shared screenshots of her heated private message conversation with Ireland, though it seems they later ended things on better terms, with Ireland posting a screenshot of them wishing each other a “peaceful evening.”