Lady Gaga just made one little girl’s dreams come true.

The singer brought Alba up on stage to sing the “A Star Is Born” track “La Vie En Rose” with her.

Gaga adorably held the little girl’s hand as they belted out the lyrics, urging her to face the crowd as they sang the big notes.

The musician has been playing the Park Theater in Las Vegas, a residency from October 14 through October 31.

Gaga has been pulling out all the stops for the shows, with her recently posing on a private jet while heading to Sin City wearing a boa made completely out of $100 bills.

The star has been sharing her Vegas journey so far, recently posting:

She also shared: