Penn Badgley and Cardi B struck up a magical online friendship, and fans are eager to see the two in Netflix’s popular series “You”.

Badgley and Cardi made nice online after Badgley mentioned “You” superfan Cardi at a fan event. The actor dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night and was asked about a potential Cardi cameo.

“Well, I don’t know,” Badgley told Kimmel, per Complex. “I mean, I definitely can’t say. But there is actually — I believe this is true — there’s an actual Change.org petition. Changing the world, you know.

“I can’t say because I don’t know,” he reiterated when pressed on the topic. “I actually don’t know. I’m not being coy.”

Netflix has already renewed “You” for a fourth season; season 3 premiered on Oct. 15.