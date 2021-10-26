Click to share this via email

Penn Badgley and Cardi B struck up a magical online friendship, and fans are eager to see the two in Netflix’s popular series “You”.

Badgley and Cardi made nice online after Badgley mentioned “You” superfan Cardi at a fan event. The actor dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night and was asked about a potential Cardi cameo.

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

“Well, I don’t know,” Badgley told Kimmel, per Complex. “I mean, I definitely can’t say. But there is actually — I believe this is true — there’s an actual petition. Changing the world, you know.

“I can’t say because I don’t know,” he reiterated when pressed on the topic. “I actually don’t know. I’m not being coy.”

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU Ok finish it off @netflix 😌 pic.twitter.com/Y0TEKwlPbQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 21, 2021

Netflix has already renewed “You” for a fourth season; season 3 premiered on Oct. 15.